Attock-Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam has said that provision of clean drinking water to people across the country is one of the top priorities of the present government. He expressed these view on the eve of inauguration of two water filtration plants in Hassanabdal on Monday.

One plant was inaugurated in Islampura while second was inaugurated in Sakhinagar. He added that provision of health facilities to masses was the top most priority of the government as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said the government has approved Punjab Aab-e-Pak Project to provide potable water to people during the next four years across the Punjab province. He said that water is also essential for food security and agriculture which is 93 per cent of our total water consumption while Pakistan is among those countries which could face severe water scarcity in coming years.

He said that most of the diseases were water borne and 40 per cent people fell ill due to non-availability of clean drinking water. He added that the government was taking necessary steps to ensure provision of clean drinking water to citizens. He said timely utilisation of resources of millions of rupees would be ensured, which would help provide continuous supply of clean drinking water to the citizens. He said that access to clean drinking water was right of the people and no effort would be spared for this purpose.

The special assistant outlined government’s commitment to increase the forest cover in the country.

Aslam said the government is also focusing on checking tree cutting trend. He said this is important to cope with the challenges posed by climate change. He said that Hassanabdal tehsil was neglected in many issues including drainage, clean drinking water, construction of roads and public health but the government was paying special attention to the current issues. Malik Amin announced that multi-million mega development project for historical city of Hassanbadal is in pipeline and would be executed soon.