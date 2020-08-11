Share:

PESHAWAR - Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) provincial chairman Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao on Monday said that his party would consider moving the court to secure constitutional rights of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Addressing a news conference at the Peshawar Press Club, he said the PTI government should step down as it could not safeguard the interests of the province. He threatened that his party would launch a protest movement to secure the rights of the province.

Criticising the provincial government, Sikandar Sherpao accused it of compromising on the rights of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. “It is sheer injustice on part of the federal government to make the provincial government pay the interest on the loan taken by the centre to pay the net hydel profit arrears to KP,” he added.

He criticised the federal government for making Rs.500 million cut on excise revenue.

“The move is unconstitutional. As per the Provincial Consolidated Fund, the province is entitled to receive the money, but the KP government is silent on this issue,” he added.

Sikandar Sherpao said the government had dropped the Chashma Lift Bank Canal project from the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

“This project was included in the PSDP after hectic efforts, but the KP government has deprived the people of its benefits. The project would have helped irrigate thousands of acre barren land in the southern districts,” he said, adding it was ironic that the PTI was in power at the centre and in the province, but it could not secure the rights of the province.

The QWP leader said the slogan of change was a ploy to reach the corridors of power as the PTI rulers had done nothing for the wellbeing of the people.