In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, complete shutdown was observed on the 12th martyrdom anniversary of senior Hurriyat leader, Sheikh Abdul Aziz, Tuesday.

Call for the strike was given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference and supported by Hurriyat leaders and organizations. Sheikh Abdul Aziz was shot dead by Indian troops while he was leading a march from Srinagar to the Line of Control on August 11, 2008 against the economic blockade of the Kashmir Valley by Hindu extremists of Jammu. Almost all shops and business establishments remained closed while traffic is off the road.

Restrictions have been further intensified while the authorities have deployed more troops in all major cities and towns to prevent anti-India protests on the martyrdom anniversary of the senior Hurriyat leader.