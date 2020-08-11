Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Education and Labour Saeed Ghani said here on Monday that the provincial government was utilising all its resources to facilitate the people. Talking to the media outside the Supreme Court’s Karachi registry, Ghani said that Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) was given funds as per the rules. Replying to a question, Ghani said that he would not comment on observation made by judges on the issues confronting the provincial capital. “The Sindh government is doing everything that is humanly possible,” the minister said, and claimed, “That is why, people are happy and vote for us.” He further said that the Sindh government was very much aware that the situation was not ideal, and that there was need to do more work in the province. To another question, the education minister said that although educational institutions in the province were to open on September 15, but this was subject to a meeting to be held on 7th September to review the current situation.