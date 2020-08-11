Share:

After Pakistan’s heartbreaking defeat against England in the first Test match, which the Green Caps dominated for the most part, former skipper Sarfraz Ahmed said some encouraging words for Azhar Ali.

Sarfraz Ahmed took to Twitter and shared his picture with Azhar Ali – the incumbent captain – with a caption, “Brother, stay strong. We will bounce back God willing.”

Let it be known that England had beat Pakistan by three wickets to win the first Test at Old Trafford on Saturday in dramatic fashion. The hosts, set a stiff 277 to win, were struggling at 117-5 on the fourth day.

But Chris Woakes saw them to victory with 84 not out after sharing a stand of 139 with Jos Buttler (75) that turned the tide. England is now 1-0 up in a three-match series being played behind closed doors because of the coronavirus.

Second test will start on August 13 in Southampton.