Share:

ISLAMABAD-Dozens of daily wages employees of the Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) terminated from the services staged a protest on Monday and demanded their restoration.

Dozens of terminated employees carrying banners and placards against university administration’s decision of terminating their services gathered outside the AIOU and condemned the decision taken by the university administration.

The protestors claimed that hundreds of daily wages employees were working in university for years but suddenly their services have been terminated and they have become jobless. Protestors alleged that after termination of their services, the university administration is preparing for fresh hiring on their posts which is discrimination. Protestors held sloganeering against the university administration and demanded restoration on their positions. AIOU in its official statement released had stated that it has advertised more than 200 vacancies in the second phase of the regularisation of services of its temporary employees.

It said that the temporary employees are hired for 59 days as per the need and requirements of various services departments. At present, more than 250 temporary workers are serving in various departments.

It added that the renewal of the hiring of such employees depends on further needs and requisition from the concerned departments. Hence, the rumours about termination are false, manipulated and baseless rather the university has created the opportunity for temporary employees to get regularised by advertising the vacant posts.

It said AIOU had initiated the process of regularisation of services of temporary employees two years ago on the recommendations of the Executive Council of AIOU. In the first phase, the services of more than 200 employees were regularised.

In the second phase, the university has advertised around 230 posts of BPS 2 to 5 to give the chance to temporary employees to get their services regularised. The university also has a plan to further advertise around 100 posts of BPS 5 to 15 in the next phase soon.

AIOU statement said that the university considers its temporary employees as a valuable asset being trained and an experienced pool of workers and aspires to induct them in regular employment through the transparent, equity-based fair process as per the directions of Executive Council of AIOU.

The Vice Chancellor reiterates his firm resolve towards employees’ welfare which is evident from the transparent, merit-based, and fair completion of the first phase in less than two years. He further assured to expedite the process of the second phase in the shortest possible time as well.