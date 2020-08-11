Share:

Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar would appear before the National Accountability Bureau on Wednesday (tomorrow) alone.

According to sources, the Chief Minister House Punjab has conveyed to the accountability watchdog that Usman Buzdar would appear before the NAB without being flanked by any provincial ministers or advisers.

It is pertinent to mention here that CM Punjab has been directed to appear before the NAB over charges of awarding illegal liquor license to a private hotel, which is right of DG Excise, to record his statement.