Share:

ISLAMABAD - As the government on Monday ended lockdown restrictions after around five months, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) again warned of potential spike in fresh conronavirus cases if standard operating procedures (SOPs) were not followed.

The NCOC said that there can be surge in fresh infections if health guidelines, SOPs and code of conduct for Muharram -ul-Haram processions are not followed.

According to the latest statistics released by the NCOC, over 90 percent patients of Covid-19 have so far been recovered in the country with only 17,799 active cases in Pakistan. As many as 260,764 patients have so far recovered across the country from the deadly pandemic out of the total 284,660 reported cases.

A review meeting of the forum was held with Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar in the chair.

The forum deliberated at length on the upcoming Muharram processions and measures to ensure public health and safety.

Meanwhile, the provincial governments ended the lockdown restrictions on different sectors in the light of the last week’s NCOC decision following the decline in Covid-19 cases. The provinces through separate orders re-opened restaurants, cafes, hotels, parks, grounds, cinemas, parks, shrines, and beauty parlours.

90pc patients have so far recovered from COVID-19

Speaking at the NCOC, the planning minister said as the government has opened various sectors particularly tourism, but at the same time, there is a need to trace, track and test those people who are linked with various sectors.

Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri briefed the forum that assistance is being sought from Ulema for formulating comprehensive protocols and health guidelines during Muharram processions.

The provinces apprised the NCOC plan of action to meet challenges after the opening up of various sectors.

According to the NCOC data, 539 new cases were reported and 15 deaths occurred in the country over the last 24 hours.

The data shows that a total of 284,660 Covid-19 patients have so far been reported in the country, including 2,141 in Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK), 11,906 in Balochistan, 2,334 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), 15,261 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 34,692 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 94,477 in Punjab and 123,849 in Sindh.

Out of total 6,097 deaths reported in the country due to Covid-19, some 2,272 patients have lost their lives in Sindh, including 20 on August 9, 2,170 in Punjab, including only one on August 9, 1,213 in KP, including one on August 9, 171 in ICT, including one on August 9,138 in Balochistan, including one on Aug 9, and 57 in GB, including two on Aug 9, while no patient died in the AJK in last 24 hours. Total Covid-19 related deaths in the AJK were 58.

As many as 2,147,584 tests have so far been conducted in the country. Some 735 hospitals have been providing medical facilities to the corona patients, while 1,357 patients have been admitted in hospitals countryside.

The active cases of Covid-19 were 17,799, while 20,495 tests were conducted on August 9 including 8,288 in Sindh, 7,711 in Punjab, 1,659 in KP, 2,140 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 402 in Balochistan, 80 in GB and 215 Covid-19 tests had been conducted in AJK yesterday.

No patient has been on ventilator in AJK, GB and Balochistan, while 149 ventilators are occupied elsewhere in Pakistan.