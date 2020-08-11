Share:

KARACHI - Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister and In-charge Rain Emergency Committee Malir District Waqar Mehdi along with MPA Sajid Jokhio, Yousuf Murtaza Baloch, Deputy Commissioner Malir Ghanwar Ali Leghari and others paid a detailed visit to the sites of Lat and Thadhu dams located in Gadap Town of Malir district on Monday, and inspected water levels in both the dams after the rains.

On the occasion, Special Assistant to CM Sindh Waqar Mehdi said that they were visiting Lat Dam on the report of overflow of water from the dam, and added that the district administrations and DMC Malir had been directed to ensure strict monitoring of both the dams round the clock, according to a news release. He said that water capacity of Thadhu Dam is about 16,000 cusecs, while water in the dam is currently close to 14,000 cusecs and the level is 31 feet. He further said that the depth of Lat Dam is 10 feet and due to slitting of dam a small quantity of water had overflowed from the spillway of the dam.