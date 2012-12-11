

RAHIM YAR KHAN - Three persons including two women were killed when a speeding car fell into Abbasia Canal near Khanpur here the other night. According to details, the car which went out of the control of the driver due to speeding plunged into the canal.

Arshad, an eyewitness, told the media that he was standing near the canal, when he saw the car plunged into the canal. He said that he saw a man swum out from the canal and fled away. He said that he informed Rescue 1122 about the incident.

Rescue 1122 In-Charge Asif Raheem Channar told the media that they pull out the car from the canal from which they recovered the bodies two of women and sent to morgue at DHQ Hospital for identification. He claimed that a person was still missing and rescue divers were searching him. He said that preliminary investigation indicated that four people were in the car of which three had died while one swum out from the canal.