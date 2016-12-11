Karachi - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday directed the authorities to ensure foolproof security on 12th Rabiul Awal across the province.

He also called for ensuring security along the routes of 12th Rabiul Awal rallies. He was presiding over a meeting held here at the Chief Minister’s House to review arrangements for 12th of Rabiul Awal.

Sindh Police Inspector General AD Khawaja said that 1028 rallies, including 400 in Karachi, would be taken out on the day and 30,000 policemen would be deployed to safeguard them.

The home secretary informed that the army would remain on a standby during the entire day.

Murad also directed that security be beefed up around Faizan-e-Madina, given that he would attend an event in connection with the occasion at the venue.

He also directed the Karachi commissioner to take all concerned authorities on board to avoid loadshedding during the day. The chief minister asked the traffic police officials to devise a proper traffic management plan for the day so that continuous flow of traffic could be ensured in all parts of the metropolis.

Additional IG Sindh Mustaq Mehar, Additional IG CTD Sanaullah Abbasi and others also attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan also called on the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah at the Chief Minister’s House on Saturday. The two leaders discussed issues of mutual interests. The CM briefed the AJK prime minister on the development projects that he had launched in Karachi and other parts of the province.

Later, he presented traditional Sindhi Ajrak and cap to the Azad Jammu and Kashmir prime minister.