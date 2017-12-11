Islamabad - Ministry of Human Rights (MOHR) on Sunday organized a day-long festival at Lok Virsa to commemorate International Day of Human Rights and create awareness on laws and services to protect rights of public.

The International HR day is celebrated world over every year on December 10. The United Nations General Assembly adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights on this day in 1948.

Various government departments and civil society organization set up their stalls in the festival to apprise people regarding the services they are providing and guide them about the procedure in case of any HR violation.

Senator Ghous Muhammad Khan Niazi inaugurated the festival while Ambassador of Neatherland to Paksitan and Secretary, Ministry of Human Rights, Rabia Agha Javari and officials of various government and private departments accompanied with him.

Addressing the participants, Senator Ghous said that the provision of Human Rights to every citizen, without any discrimination is the top priority of the incumbent government.

In order to protect the rights of vulnerable groups especially women and children, a number of laws and international conventions/treaties have been ratified.

He shared that they were establishing a concrete network by setting up human rights committees at a district level to approach women of rural areas. The rural women are among those whose rights are most violated due to lack of awareness and resources.

He added that there should be collaborative efforts because the government and civil society cannot achieve the desired goals while working in isolation.

Secretary Ministry of Human Rights, Rabia Agha on the occasion said, that a toll-free help line 1099 is operating for the purpose of providing legal aid to the deprived segments of society.

The HR Action Plan was also promulgated with a huge investment of Rs 750 million to improve human rights situation in the country.

A national institute for Human Rights is also on the cards, she added saying that National Commission for Human Rights and National Commission on Status of Women are also working in neglected areas to protect rights for all.

Around 30 stalls were on display at the festival whereas artists of Gilgit Baltistan, Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab attired in their traditional dresses gave separate cultural performances. An instrumental performance on `Rubab and Tabla’ by Lok Virsa artist Adnan was also applauded by the audience.

People from different walks of life visited the moot throughout the day taking keen interest in the material and briefing presented by the stall organizers.