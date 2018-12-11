Share:

Lahore (PR) - KarandaazPakistan announced ‘Matilda Solutions’, ‘Love for Data’ and ‘AgriMart, as the winners of its third round of annual FinTech Disrupt Challenge after a close competition between 16 extraordinary technology startups with ideas for financial inclusion. The three outstanding FinTechs will each receive a funding up to $100,000 from Karandaaz to implement their ideas. The pitch round for the KarandaazFinTech Disrupt Challenge 2018 was held at the Hive in Karachi.

The annual Karandaaz Fintech Disrupt Challenge, supported by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, now in its third consecutive year running, supports FinTech sector in Pakistan. It provides seed money to the most promising innovative responses for removing bottlenecks in Pakistan’s financial services sector.This year, Karandaaz had invited FinTechsto design and present solutions in nine thematic areas including payments, interoperability, consumer/retail banking, regtech, insurtech, mobile wallets, loyalty programs, lending and savings.

Speaking to the startups, CEO Karandaaz Pakistan, Ali Sarfraz said,“I extend my heartiest felicitations to the winning teams of this years’ disrupt challenge”

Michael Weigand, Director of the Financial Services for the Poor program ofthe Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation said, “About 1.7 billion people worldwide are still excluded from formal financial services.