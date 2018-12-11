Share:

Kabul - A helicopter crash in Afghanistan's southern province of Kandahar injured at least five members of the Afghan National Army (ANA), local media reported on Monday, citing Kandahar governor’s spokesman Aziz Ahmad Azizi.

The incident took place on Sunday evening near the provincial airport.

Azizi said that the causes of the crash were unknown so far, but the investigation into the incident had been already launched, according to the TOLOnews broadcaster.

At least nine helicopters have reportedly crashed this year, which triggered concerns of the country's lawmakers, who called on the Afghan authorities to take action against such cases.