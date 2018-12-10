Share:

GUJRANWALA-The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), in result of a campaign against corruption, arrested 655 officers, including 51 gazetted officers, over the past 12 months and recovered more than Rs2 billion from them.

ACE regional director Fareed Ahmed, in a briefing to media, said that ACE officers had completed 2278 enquiries, and they also decided 378 cases during the period. He added that during investigation, hundreds of officers and officials of various government departments were found guilty of corruption, and the police department topped them all.

The Revenue Department stood second while the Local Government was on the third position in corruption.

He said that during the current year, ACE teams arrested 21 proclaimed offenders while 75 accused were caught red-handed while receiving bribe from the citizens. He said that six GDA officers had been arrested for involvement in mega corruption; PHA officers were also dismissed on corruption charges.

The ACE regional director said during campaign against corruption, ACE authorities also arrested the officers of Gujrat Municipal Corporation, and they traced out mega corruption in development projects of Gujrat.

He added that ACE teams in result of a stern action got vacated state land at different points, and they also recovered millions of rupees from the accused officers. He stated that in result of action against corrupt elements various anti corruption officers and officials were also punished for involvement in corruption.

Suspected

murderer arrested

Police claimed on Monday to have arrested a man who had allegedly shot dead a doctor. CPO Moeen Masood told the media that in result of preliminary investigation it was revealed that Dr Habib Aalam had developed illicit relations with his staff nurse Humera Ashraf while the accused, Ahmed Gujjar, also loved with the nurse.

The CPO added that accused Ahmed, along with his accomplice Ajmal Khan, shot dead Dr Habib Aalam when he was on the way back home after a meeting with Humera. The police arrested Ahmed and Humera while raids were being conducted for arrest of the third accused Amjal Khan.