MIRPUR (AJK)-World Human Rights Day was observed on Monday across Azad Jammu & Kashmir with the unanimous demand for early end to the ongoing massive human rights abuses in occupied Jammu and Kashmir and various other parts of the world.

Special ceremonies were held in various parts of AJK including in Mirpur division under the auspices of various social, political, Human Rights and public representative organizations with coordination of diverse segments of the civil society to observe the day.

Addressing the ceremonies speakers emphasized the need for making collective efforts by the international community to ensure complete protection of human rights all over the world particularly in those areas where people are being denied their due rights.

Speakers called for measures by the international human rights outfits to move for the grant of basic human rights in Indian held Jammu Kashmir where the masses comprising all segments of civil society are being denied their due human rights - including Kashmiris globally-acknowledged birth right to self-determination.

Addressing a meeting here Monday to mark the world human rights day eminent business community elder, social and human rights activist and President Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajraan (Ittehad group) Chaudhry Mahmood Ahmed, deputy chief Ch Muhammad Ramzan, Chairman Jammu & Kashmir Human Rights Commissioner Humayun Zaman Mirza, veteran Kashmiri rights activist, journalist and analyst AH Nizami and others vehemently condemned the continued rather increased human rights abuses against the innocent Kashmiris including the media in the occupied Jammu Kashmir at the hands of the Indian occupied forces.

Speakers also vehemently condemned the brutal tactics to suppress the voice of press in occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

The human right activists called upon the world community to take immediate notice of the fast-raising human rights abuses as well as continued reign of violence unleashed against the innocent people including journalists by the Indian troops in the occupied valley.

In his address, Ch Mahmood Ahmed warned India to immediately stop barbaric activities in the occupied state and instead positively respond to resume result-oriented dialogue process with Pakistan to ensure early peaceful resolution of all the outstanding issues, especially the core issue of Kashmir. The Kashmir business community leader reiterated the demand that the Jammu & Kashmir people should be given the opportunity to determine their future in accordance with their wishes and the UNO resolutions.

Ch Mahmood stressed the world community to move in for playing a constructive role for an early peaceful solution to the Kashmir problem in line with the aspirations of the people of the J & K.

The international community, the traders chief stressed, should realize gravity of the situation in South Asia following existence of the long-standing global issue of Jammu Kashmir and offer their help for early resolution of this lingering conflict to pave the way for the emergence of lasting peace in the region.