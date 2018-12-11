Share:

Lahore (PR) - Dasani, the bottled water brand of The Coca-Cola Company, is all set to launch Dasani and You, a multi-dimensional campaign to support individuals or groups of like-minded individuals who are relatively unknown by the public but are devoting their lives for the welfare of others.

Such Unsung Heroes in our society are resolutely working in various fields, ranging from the care of the less-privileged and marginalized, to the mitigation of rapid and alarming degradation in areas existentially critical for the society at large; with key focus on environmental, social, educational, economic and artistic fronts.

The Dasani bottled water brand, introduced in Pakistan earlier this year has the vision that every individual at some level or another wishes to bring about a positive change not only in self but also in his or her surroundings, and this is the core value that Dasani will inspire, support and celebrate through this campaign. Unsung Heroes are seen as those people who are constantly and selflessly striving to make this world a better place, but in most cases lack the funds or the infrastructure to be able to do much more than they are already doing. By giving them recognition and bringing them into the public limelight, Dasani is aiming to raise public awareness to support all such Unsung Heroes.