Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan’s Badshah Khan won the ‘Ring of Pakistan’ title fight after downing American professional wrestlers Chris Masters here at the Alhamra Cultural Complex, Gaddafi Stadium late Sunday night.

English wrestler Tiny Iron, who inspired a great number of local wrestling lovers with his muscles and friendly nature, received great love, respect and hospitality from Pakistanis and locals captured a great number of selfies with him. Not only out of the ring, Tiny was also clinical in the ring as he knocked down his 5-kg heavier opponent during the fight to win the title.

Algerian professional wrestler Yacine Osmani also fought fiercely and remained at the ring till the end to win the title. French women wrestler Milasmidt although lost her fight against her opponent yet she succeeded in winning hearts of many local people, who gave great respect and honour to the French celebrity.

Ring of Pakistan CEO Syed Asim Ali Shah and his team organised the international wrestling event in a befitting manner, which helped in portraying positive and true image of the country to the entire world. Talking to The Nation, Syed Aim said: “These visiting international wrestlers are the ambassadors of their countries and they had a very wonderful visit of Pakistan, where they not only enjoyed the great hospitality, respect and love of local people but also brought with them great memories of this sports-loving country.”

He also thanked government, all the organizations especially ISPR, who all extended their all-out support to make this event a success. “Without government support, we couldn’t hold this event, so I am grateful to all, who helped us in conducting this event in such a professional and trend-setting way. I am also thankful to my team, who worked day and night to make the event a success. If we continue to get such a mind-blowing support from all the concerned organizations and government, soon we will make ‘Ring of Pakistan’ a brand, which will help in bringing very big professional wrestlers in Pakistan.”