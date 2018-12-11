Share:

LAHORE-As wedding season comes swooshing in, the fashion police were on the beat of Bridal Couture Week, patrolling the ramp, eyes peeled for new trends.

Three days of frenzy, fashion and glamour on the ramp finally wrapped up with one of the trendiest fashion events in the city drawing its curtains on Sunday evening.

The grand finale of BCW was a show of electric designs and styles for both men’s and women’s wear.

Over the three days, both emerging and top-notch designers blurred the lines of high glam and old school, heritage designs and contemporary fashion to give us an array of uber-glamorous ensembles for the modern bride to be.

Nickie Nina

Nickie Nina collection titled ‘Catalina’ featured luxurious velvet, paired with intricate multi-dimensional embroidery. Using bold imagery the collection introduced chicken kari and digital print technique with figurative designing.

Using a colour palette of jewel tones, baroque facades of Cuba with gradient yellow, pink, orange, turquoise, smoky blue and bright green the organic floral embroidery and unique silhouettes were a break from Nickie Nina signature style creating romantic pieces that offered cosmopolitan wear-ability of luxury couture. The stunning Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain walked the ramp for designer duo Nickie Nina.

Annus Abrar

Just like all participating designers who were asked to think out of the box, Annus Abrar presented a collection that was distinct from regal cuts, age-old artisan embroideries and indubitably created quite a fashion stir.

His collection ‘Quos-o-Qazahh’ presented a colour palette of ornate hues, jubilant bling, and radiant accents.

The charming Neelum Muneer show stopped for Annus Abrar.

Murtaza Hussain

The art of ‘weightless glamour’ was quietly and beautifully displayed in Murtaza Hussain’s collection ‘Meer’. Feminine, in essence, the pieces highlighted fine, crisp, cool pieces of cotton with a dash of sheer organza, which spelled a lifestyle of luxury and ornateness when adorned with traditional embellishments such as zardozi, block print and gota.

The collection brought with it, the romanticism of the glorious era with a twist of the contemporary chic.

Coruscating pastel shades in iridescent hues girded with soft detailing and a modern symphony was the main highlights of the collection.

Ahsan’s Menswear

Ahsan’s collection featured classy sherwani’s and the beauty of using existing materials to create something different and beautiful was a treat to watch.

The collection was based on rich handloom heavy fabrics with the black and ivory colour scheme.

Male models carried themselves so well, that the regal grandeur and timelessness of the garment before, with the charismatic, headstrong personality of an alpha now.

It featured bold strong cut jackets with a combination of velvet, raw silk, and jamawar with handmade Rajasthani pagri and coloured stone beaded males.

Mehdi

With stylish fabrics, colours, cuts that were unique and timeless, the collection of Mehdi was pure elegance and a welcome infusion of confidence.

The elements that were used had a meaning of their own for example jagged hemlines and bold jewellery symbolized subtle turmoil, in pieces that would otherwise be considered uncontroversial and predictable.

Bold and jewelled tones in the collection were accentuated by touches of gold, silver, and bronze with elegant and mesmerizing silhouettes used to bring life to the collection.

Munib Nawaz

Munib Nawaz collection ‘Farz Karo’ was a tribute to the satirical imaginary world of Ibn-e-Insha. Whether you are a man of complex prints, experimental silhouettes or of simplistic traditional tastes - Farz Karo had it all.

The collection was rooted deeply within our heritage but reaches far into the realm of modernity. Munib Nawaz brought the Parwaaz Hai Junoon star, Hania Amir and singing sensation Asim Azhar on the ramp while Zeb Bangash performed for the brand.

HSY

Hassan Sheheryar Yasin wrapped up winter/festive of Bridal Couture Week with a show that was everything a grand finale should be and more. The king of couture is clearly in a league of his own. His show, ‘Illuminate’ reminded us once again of his exceptional talent as a couturier and showman.

With all garments exclusively crafted with pure Harris Tweed Hebrides wool, the design’s incorporate botanical motifs, geometric shapes inspired from Islamic art all merged with Celtic crests, lions, serpents and Scottish emblems.

The gorgeous Mawra Hocane looked like a million bucks as a showstopper. She walked the ramp and added grandeur to the Couture King HSY’s collection.