Share:

OKARA-An eight-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl were allegedly assaulted in two different incidents, said the police. In 36/2L village, the boy was lured to a deserted place by suspect Hamza, and he assaulted him. The suspect fled from the scene when the boy raised cry. In Rasoolpur village, suspect Ghulam Ahmed lured the girl to his home where he abused her. Cases were registered by the police.