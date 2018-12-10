Share:

ISLAMABAD-International Human Rights Day was celebrated in COMSATS University here on Monday.The event was planned as part of 4-day International Students Convention and Expo 2018 being organized

by Inter University Consortium in collaboration with more than 50 organizations and universities including COMSATS, Paigham-e-Pakistan, Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary Services, Punjab HEC, National Book Foundation etc.

Director United Nations Information Centre Vlastimil Samek and Rector COMSATS Dr Raheel Qamar were also present on the occasion, a press release said. Importance of United Nation’s vital role on Human Rights was also discussed by Samek. The youth speakers shared their ideas and how they feel about the United Nations Human Rights Day. They urged the students to spread message of peace, tolerance, harmony and co existence and eradicate hatred from the society. During the program, message of Secretary General United Nations, regarding human rights day was also shared.

Special documentaries were also shown to the participants. At the end of the event, shields were given to the guests and certificates were distributed among the students.