SADIQABAD-The Customs officials seized 10 smuggled Iranian diesel-laden tankers worth millions of rupees from national highway Kot Sabzal and other areas of the tehsil here.

The Customs carried out the special operation following a tip-off that smuggled Iranian diesel is being transported to Punjab from Sindh and Balochistan provinces. Acting swiftly, the Customs officials conducted whirlwind raids and seized 10 oil tankers, carrying hundreds of thousands of smuggled Iranian diesel. The raids were conducted on national highway in Kot Sabzal and other areas of the Tehsil. The Customs officials informed that a mafia involved in the business of smuggled Iranian diesel and other petroleum products have been causing huge losses to the national exchequer. They claimed that the seized diesel worth in millions of rupees. They pledged to spare no effort to root out this menace. The officials impounded the oil tankers and launched further investigation.

TWO BROTHERS

ATTACKED, INJURED

Two brothers were brutally attacked and seriously by rivals who also snatched a tractor from them. The reason behind the incident is said to be a petty dispute. According to details, two brothers - Zubair and Amir, resident of Chak 148/P, were trying to clean and level street with tractor outside their house. In the meanwhile, neighbours attacked them with clubs and bricks. They, however, rushed in their house to avoid the attack but the attackers entered their tortured them critically. They were rushed to THQ hospital in critical condition. On the other hand, the Sadiqabad Saddr Police did not turn up at the scene despite repeated calls by locals. The police have been using delaying tactics and failed to arrest any of the accused.