TOBA TEK SINGH-DPO Sadiq Ali Dogar disclosed that Gojra Saddr and Thikriwala (Faisalabad) police, in a joint operation, killed a dacoit in an encounter on Monday. He told the media that the dacoit, along with his accomplices, had shot at and injured a villager, Waseem of Chak 90/JB Kairowal, Gojra for resisting a robbery bid. He and his accomplices also shot at and wounded Thikriwala police ASI Rafaqat Ali in an encounter at a sugarcane field where they hid. He added that the police were conducting raids for the arrest of his accomplices. The accused had been involved in a number of robberies in Faisalabad and Toba Tek Singh districts.