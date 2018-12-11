Share:

KARACHI (PR) - The United Insurance Company of Pakistan Limited (UICPL) and Dubai Islamic Bank have launched a joint venture in order to facilitate the travel and cargo industry. A ceremony was held in Karachi. It was attended by the officials of United Insurance including its chairman Mian MA. Shahid and executive director Shakil Ahmed.

From Dubai Islamic Bank its CEO Junaid Ahmed, head of SME & Commercial Sohail Siddiq and dignitaries from travel and cargo trade attended the event. Speaking on the occasion, Junaid Ahmed ensured travel and cargo fraternity that for the betterment and facilitation of travel and cargo trade both the organizations would provide best financial so