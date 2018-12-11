Share:

BRUSSELS - Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius voiced on Monday his belief that EU foreign ministers would not make a decision on new Russia sanctions related to the recent Kerch Strait incident at their meeting in Brussels.

The EU foreign ministers will meet later on Monday, during which time they will discuss the naval incident, among other topics. "I do not expect that we'll make any decision today, but sanctions related to this incident should be on the table," Linkevicius said, pointing out that sanctions should target individuals involved in the matter.

He also confirmed that the foreign ministers would decide on sanctions against people whom the European Union holds responsible for organizing the November 11 elections in the eastern Ukrainian breakaway region of Donbas.

On November 25, three ships of the Ukrainian Navy — Berdyansk, Nikopol, and Yany Kapu — breached the Russian border, entered Russian territorial waters that were temporarily closed, and began moving toward the Kerch Strait, which serves as an entrance into the Sea of Azov. The Ukrainian vessels and their crew were detained by Russia after failing to respond to a lawful demand to stop.

Soon after the incident, the Council of the European Union issued a declaration calling on all parties to the conflict to commit to restraint and de-escalation, while no possible restrictive measures related to the conflict were mentioned.

On Friday, Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite said that Vilnius had introduced sanctions against Russia over the Kerch Strait incident, emphasizing that it was not easy to be the first country to place restrictions on another state over a certain issue.