MIRPURKHAS - Scores of sugarcane growers of taluka Kot Ghulam Muhammad held demonstration in front of National Press Club on Monday to protest against delay in starting crushing season by the sugar mills.

Led by landlords Mumtaz Rahimoon, Murtaza Kalro, Saddam Shar and Younus Bhurgari, carrying banners and placards raised slogans against the sugar mills managements while demanding the Sindh government to force the owners of the sugar mills in the province to start crushing season. The leaders strongly condemned the sugar mills for not accepting the official fixed price of cane Rs 182 per 40 kilogramme and not yet starting the sugar mills. They lamented that owing to not harvesting of sugar cane crop, it was losing the weight as result growers would suffered big loss.

They expressed that sugar cane crop had already been severally affected with ongoing acute shortage of water in this region.

They urged the higher authorities to take immediate notice into this matter, ensure starting the sugar mills crushing without any delay to save the growers from big losses.