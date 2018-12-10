Share:

BUREWALA/OKARA-A speeding tractor-trolley crushed four people including two women and as many minor children to death at Street No. 1 Marzipura, Multan Road here on Monday afternoon.

Ruksana Bibi, a resident of Chak No. 563/EB Machiwal, along with her family members, was crossing Multan Road near Street No. 1 Marzipura when a speedy tractor-trolley loaded with wheat hit them. As a result, Ruksana Bibi, 38, Ali Tahir, 8, and Zainab Bibi, 5, were crushed to death while another woman, Khalida Bibi, was critically injured. A Rescue 1122 team shifted her to THQ Hospital Burewala where she also succumbed to her injuries. The driver of the tractor-trolley managed to flee from the scene after the accident. Police took the vehicle into custody and started investigation.

The relatives of the deceased persons blocked Multan Road in protest, and traffic remained jam for several hours. In Okara, four minor children sustained critical injuries after the school van they were travelling in turned turtle due to speeding on Monday. On Depalpur-Basirpur Road, the driver of a school van lost control over steering, and the vehicle turned turtle. Four minor students got injured, and they were rushed to the THQ hospital Depalpur.