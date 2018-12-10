Share:

SIALKOT-The government has chalked out a comprehensive plan to provide soft loans to unemployed youth to start up their own business from a verity of 500 different kinds of targeted trades.

Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Usman Dar stated this while talking to newsmen here at Jinnah House Monday after noon.

Mr Dar said that the government has also accorded priority to skill development of the youths, enabling them to get suitable jobs everywhere in the world.

The PM’s special assistant said that the government has also focused on providing maximum job opportunities to the youth.

“The government is envisioned provision of jobs to 10 million jobless youths during it five years term,” he pointed out, adding that the government considers the youth as the real asset to the nation and country and therefore striving hard for the education and capacity building.

Usman Dar assured the Sialkot-based journalists of early establishment of Journalists’ Colony.

He said the government believes in across the board transparent accountability to check corruption to put the country on the path to prosperity.

He also ruled out any interference in accountability of Aleema Khan (sister of Prime Minister), saying that a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) should also be formed for transparent accountability of PML-N leader Khawaja Asif and his family to investigate the money laundering charges against them.

Usman Dar also hinted at changing the name of Govt College Women University (GCWU) Sialkot to Govt Allama Iqbal Women University. He said that the government would soon bring a resolution in the Punjab Assembly for naming the women university after Allama Iqbal.

Light rain lashes

Sialkot region

The entire Sialkot region received light rain on Monday. Rain began early Monday morning and continued the whole day intermittently. It remained dark cloudy as the cold winds also blew continuously which turned weather colder.

Local officials of Sialkot MET office forecast that this weather will continue till the next more three days in region.