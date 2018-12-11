Share:

Lahore - Indus Motor Company Limited (IMC) has pledged Rs100 million to the Supreme Court of Pakistan and the Prime Minister’s Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand Dams Fund to avert the looming water crisis in Pakistan. The first tranche of 20 million has been presented to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Chairman Indus Motor Company Ali S Habib and Chief Executive Officer, IMC, Ali Asghar Jamali, while meeting with Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, presented the cheque and lauded the Supreme Court’s noble initiative.

Chairman IMC said, “As a Pakistani, it is our responsibility to play our role in the betterment of our country. The construction of these dams will produce low cost electricity which will ultimately reduce dependency on thermal power generation. More importantly, it will reduce the oil import bill and put Pakistan on the road to self-sustenance.”

“We have always tried to lead the change among other organizations in the business community for the development and strengthening of the economy.

And we have always been the strongest advocate of promoting local resources to create value for the people of Pakistan. Sustainability is one the core values of Toyota and IMC and all of our CSR initiatives speak for it,” added CEO IMC.