Share:

TOKYO - Japan has decided to stop using network equipment from China’s Huawei telecom giant and ZTE Corporation over security concerns, local media reported on Monday.

Japanese cybersecurity experts agreed to use new criteria for network equipment security, but did not explicitly name the companies to be affected by the new rules. According to the NHK broadcaster, the new criteria practically rule out the possibility of the Japanese government buying Huawei and ZTE equipment.

From now on, the equipment to be purchased by the Japanese government agencies will be tested to make sure it has no integrated software that collects and transmits user data, the broadcaster reported.

The United States and several other countries have raised security questions with regard to the Chinese telecommunications giant. Australia and New Zealand blocked the use of Huawei’s equipment as part of the future roll-out of 5G networks.

“We noticed that over a short period of time several individuals from different countries have claimed that Huawei could pose threat to their national security. None of them has provided evidence showing how exactly Huawei posed threat to their national security,” Lu stressed.

The spokesman criticized attempts to create obstacles for the Chinese companies relying on speculations.

Huawei financial director Meng Wanzhou was arrested on December 1 in Vancouver to be handed over to the United States where she is suspected of committing fraud to bypass US sanctions on Iran.