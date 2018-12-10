Share:

KASUR -RPO Sheikhupura Region Bilal Siddique Kamyana has directed the SDPOs and SHOs to take special measures and ensure arrest of proclaimed offenders and hardcore criminals on war footing, warning that every SHO will be held accountable for heinous crime in his jurisdiction.

RPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana was chairing a meeting of the SDPOs and SHOs from across Kasur District. The meeting held to review overall law and order and discuss crime situation in the district. He also discussed some important cases with individual officers. Mr Kamayana asked all the officers to tightened noose around criminals and lasso proclaimed offenders, A-category terrorists and hardcore criminals. He warned there is no place in the department for the officers who cannot curb the crime.

He admonished several officers on the spot for their poor performance and asked them to improve their performance. He said officers with good reputation would be rewarded and promoted accordingly whereas block sheep would be taken to task.

Kasur DPO Dr Shehzad Asif, SP (Investigations) Syed Ghazanfar Ali and other officers attended the meeting.

Bilal Siddique Kamyana emphasised that investigations must be carried out purely on merit, saying that no compliant would be tolerated in this regard.

He also warned that zero tolerance policy would be adopted against corruption and power abuse or highhandedness.

Later, he visited B-Division Police Station where he was presented guard of honour. He also planted a sapling as part of the Green Punjab Campaign.