Share:

LAHORE - The Strength and Conditioning Level-II Course concluded here on Monday, which was organised by Pakistan Rugby Union (PRU) in collaboration with Pakistan Olympic Association (POA). POA Secretary General Khalid Mehmood and PRU President Chaudhry Arif Saeed graced the concluding ceremony as chief guests while POA Director National Olympic Academy Tariq Wahid Khan, PRU Chairman Fawzi Khawaja, PRU Head Coach Shakeel Ahmed Malik, Rugby Services Manager Syed Moazzam Ali Shah and coaches were also present on the occasion. Course instructor S&C trainer Thomas James said that he is very happy to be here in Pakistan. “Pakistani coaches have shown great interest in the course and I hope the country will now get a good number of coaches and trainers, which will help Pakistan rugby a lot.” POA secretary Khalid Mehmood lauded the efforts of the PRU saying every year, they conduct a number of international courses and national tournaments, which is helping a lot in promoting rugby in Pakistan. PRU president Arif Saeed said by conducting these international courses, Pakistan has now produced a number of qualified rugby coaches, which will certainly help Pakistan rugby a lot. “I hope Pakistan Olympic Association will continue supporting us and we will keep on holding such international courses and maximum national tournaments in Pakistan.”