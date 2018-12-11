Share:

Islamabad (PR) - LMKT joined forces with Microsoft to launch the first APPFactory (Apprenticeship Factory) in Pakistan, which will develop the digital skills, coding capabilities and employability of young ICT graduates.

Forming part of its new LMKT SPARK Programme, the AppFactory will recruit up to 30 apprentices every six months, and place them alongside senior software technicians to work on real-world industry projects. After graduating from the programme, apprentices will be able to fully design and implement modern software solutions, and have access to jobs through both LMKT and the Microsoft Partner Network.

According to thePakistan National Human Development Report 2017, the country currently has the largest generation of young people ever in its history. It is therefore imperative for Pakistan to invest in its youth now – through quality education, employment and engagement – to both enhance personal wellbeing and the country’s economic development.