ADELAIDE - Mitch Marsh says he understands the reasons behind his omission from Australia’s Test side, but admits he’s none the wiser on where he stands as the team’s vice-captain. Two Tests after being appointed as one of two deputies to skipper Tim Paine, Marsh conceded he was “shattered” to be axed for the Domain series opener against India in Adelaide following a run of 11 Test innings without a half-century.