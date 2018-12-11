Share:

WASHINGTON - Militants in Afghanistan are preparing to target American citizens in the country by bombing hotels, universities and airports this month, the Department of State said in an advisory on Monday. “As of early December 2018, there are reports that militants plan to conduct attacks using suicide bombings and a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device (VBIED) against hotels, compounds, international organizations, universities, airports, and other locations frequented by US citizens and other foreign nationals,” the advisory said.