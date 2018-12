Share:

Former president Gen Pervez Musharraf, living abroad for health reasons, received a serious setback on Monday when the Punjab president of his party, Dr Farrukh Cheema joined the PML-Q. Before taking the decision, Dr Cheema called on PML-Q Information Secretary Kamil Ali Agha. Mr Agha said that doors of his party were open to everybody. Gen Musharraf is the head of All Pakistan Muslim League.–Staff Reporter