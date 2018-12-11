Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mehmood Monday said Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal was performing his duties excellently.

Javed Iqbal appointed as a Chairman NAB by previous government of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz in consultation with Pakistan People’s Party, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the cases against Shehbaz Sharif were registered during the previous government's tenure. Action would be taken against the law breakers, he added.

He said the matter of appointment of Chairman Public Accountant Committee (PAC) would be resolved soon.

The PML-N government was responsible for worst economic crisis in the country, he said and added that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was making gigantic efforts to cope the economic challenges. He said PML-N had faced defeat in the general election 2018 due to poor performance during last tenure.

Commenting on the visits of Prime Minister Imran Khan to different countries, he said the prime minister was warmly welcomed during visits of Saudi Arabia, China and Malaysia.

To a query, he said more schools would be established in the country to promote quality education. “We are planning to raise the standard of the government schools and also to increase the enrollment of the students.”

Technological trainings of teachers would be conducted to enhance their skills, he said. The minister said the government was striving for introducing uniform syllabus across the country, adding a good curriculum would teach the students lessons of moral and ethics to make them good gentlemen of the society.