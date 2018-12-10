Share:

ISLAMABAD-A two-day National Scientific Congress (NSC) is being organized here from December 15 to provide a forum for exchange of ideas, sharing experiences and making innovative plans to address health issues in the country.

Addressing a press conference, Chairman NSC, Prof Dr M Iqbal Khan and its Convener Dr Saeed Ullah Shah said that more than 2000 healthcare professionals including fresh graduates, undergraduate and postgraduate students and consultants would attend the event, which is being held in close collaboration between Shifa Tameer-e-Millat University (STMU) and Shifa International Hospitals Ltd. (SIHL).

Dr Saeed Ullah Shah said that the organizers have combined great scientific content with a tremendous opportunity to witness advancements in diverse multi-disciplinary fields of medical and health sciences under one roof. He said that speakers and participants will share the significant advances in medical profession of international stature and origin with focus on solutions for outstanding national health issues. He said that the fields of science are changing, and our roles around the world are shifting to provide quality of life and best health care facilities to both the healthy and ailing community. Dr Saeed Shah said to support this change; there has been an outburst of specialized professionals providing specific expertise in a multitude of medical domains, which ultimately enables high quality healthcare to be delivered in a safe and targeted manner. He said that the organizers have compiled a rich and versatile program focusing on practical and critical challenges faced by our population.

He added the topics of the congress will be helpful to inculcate new guidelines, landmark trials, updates, registries, new research domains and technology advancements through innovation, integration and application into current practices and healthcare setups. He said that the two-day congress and pre-congress programs will gather the top experts from all around Pakistan and abroad, and provide a forum for presenting and sharing ideas at academic, conceptual and clinical levels through a wide variety of master-classes, seminars, plenary sessions, small group discussions, round table discussions and abstracts presentations.

Chairman NSC Prof Dr Mohammad Iqbal Khan said that multi-disciplinary congress will provide participants with a valuable opportunity to share their experience, research and opinions to their colleagues, at a challenging and professional forum. He said that it will feature diverse programs that offer value addition and exposure to participants, and the opportunity to learn and experience firsthand advances in medical, surgical, pharmaceutical, nursing, biomedical and allied health sciences specialties. He said that plenary and concurrent sessions will be constituted for each domain.

Each participating domain will host an eminent authority as a distinguished moderator both from national and international organizations. He said that the event will be held over two days followed by master class sessions throughout the year and will provide ample opportunity for inter-disciplinary as well as specialized discussions. Convener NSC Dr Hadi Khan said that the congress is also a great opportunity to meet and network with colleagues, both national and international while expanding existing connections and creating new ones to share each other experience in health sector developments.

Prof Dr Tausif Ahmed Rajput said that dedicated timeslots have been allocated towards workshops which will allow delegates to experience hands-on practicum and best practices. He added all activities will highlight current challenges, clinical developments and an opportunity to experience unique insights in multi-disciplinary fields of expertise.

