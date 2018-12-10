Share:

FAISALABAD: A woman kidnapped a newborn baby boy from Allied Hospital here on Monday. Heirs of the abducted child said that a woman who posed as attendant of a patient admitted in the hospital remain in the ward with them the entire previous night. She helped them in taking care of the lady admitted in the hospital. On Monday morning disappeared with the four-day old child. The police over complaint of the family registered a case against unidentified abductor and started investigation.