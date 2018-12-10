Share:

KASUR-Officials at Kasur Passport Office were accused of turning the office into a corruption hub through their demands for bribes for resolving problems of the applicants.

Applicants at the passport office told The Nation’s correspondent that the officials treat them rudely, and they do not pay heed to their complaints. They alleged that the office has become a corruption hub due to officials’ lethargy to perform duty “without bribe.”

They expressed their wonder that even low-grade officials have become rich enough to afford luxurious lifestyle, which do not match their source of income.

“It is clear proof of the bribes the officials receive from the people for solving their problems,” they said. People alleged that senior officials at the office were also involved in corruption, adding that they used the junior staff as agents or middlemen to mint money.

They said that they protested against the staff’s corruption, and they also submitted complaints to the authorities concerned but in vain. They demanded posting of honest officials at the passport office so that the problems of the people could be solved.

Cops asked to resolve public complaints promptly

The district police officer has directed all the station house officers to resolve the complaints of brawls within 48 hours at police stations.

During a meeting with station house officers here, District Police Officer (DPO) Dr Shehzad Asif warned that corruption on the part of police officials, under the cover of investigation or a solution to any case, would not be tolerated.

He directed the station house officers to listen to public complaints for three hours each day, and they would be punished as per the departmental law if they would not comply with the orders. He also ordered to confiscate the properties of proclaimed offenders, adding that special teams should be formed for the arrest of the hardened criminals.

He sought complete scanning of the vehicles at the entry and exit points of the city, adding that a comprehensive strategy should be formed for crime eradication it the district.

Police officers including SP (investigation) Ghazanfar Ali, DSP City Ehsan Elahi, ASP Saddr Zubair Nazir, and DSP Chunian Mustahsin attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, the DPO suspended two policemen on corruption charges, and he ordered them to report at District Police Lines.

LOOTED

A jeweller was robbed of cash and gold ornaments in jurisdiction of A-Division police here. Azam Zargar submitted an application to the police that he was on the way back home the other night after purchasing gold ornaments from Lahore.

As he reached Ali Ahmed Shah Colony, two dacoits riding a motorbike intercepted him, and they robbed him of Rs600,000 cash and gold jewellery worth Rs360,000. The police registered a case and launched investigation.