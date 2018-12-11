Share:

MULTAN - Rawalpindi region defeated Islamabad Region by six runs in the 15th National T20 Cup 2018-19 thrilling opening match here at Multan Cricket Stadium on Monday. Islamabad Region won the toss and elected to field first. Bating first, Rawalpindi region scored 154 runs in 20 overs for the loss of four wickets. Sami Aslam remained top scorer with 56 runs while Haider Ali hit 28, Nasir Nawaz 23 and Hammad Azam 22. Imad Wasim, Sohail Khan, Umar Gul and Junaid Khan took one wicket each. Islamabad Region were restricted at 148-7 in the targeted overs. Sohail Khan scored 39 runs, Imad Wasim 33, Faizan Riaz 32 and Rohail Nazir 21 runs. Asif Ali and Zahid bagged two wickets each. Sami Aslam was declared man of the match. M Asif and Faisal Afridi served as match umpires and Wasim Abbas as match scorer.