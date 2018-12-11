Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) presidential candiate Alauddin Marri Monday said that if voted to power during the upcoming election, the Business Panel (BMP) of FPCCI would work diligently for welfare of businessmen, and for uplift of country's economy.

In a statement issued here, Alauddin Marri who is also former caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan observed that today the country faced serious economic isolation, however FPCCI during previous four years put minimal contribution in this regard.

He said Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry should influence the economic policies of government by sponsoring discussion forums for economists, civil servants, and industrialists and through informal consultative arrangements with government planners and policy makers.

He said if voted to power, BMP would undertake economic research and encourage scientific research useful for the development of industry and commerce besides arranging business education and technical education and publishing periodicals for dissemination of information useful to business community.

He said it would also provide library facilities to members and offer advice on management, quality improvement so as to improve competitive strength of industry.

He said his group would also arrange seminars, conferences and workshops on subjects of importance to business community and would send trade delegations abroad to explore foreign investment and assists in negotiating bilateral trade agreements.

Marri said differences and disputes among members would also be resolved through arbitration.

The Chairman BMP also said "we will start close liaison with the Foreign Office in order to help them to reduce Pakistan economic isolation.

Similarly with the Ministry of Planning Commission and Reforms, we may discuss and convince the government to include the President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry by virtue of its designation may be member of the commission so that private sector voice may be there before setting up new policy and vision of the economy, Marri added.