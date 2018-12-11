Share:

KARACHI - Inauguration ceremony of newly established Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) Base Keti Bandar was held on Monday. Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi graced the occasion as chief guest.

Upon arrival, Chief of the Naval Staff was received by Director General Pakistan Maritime Security Agency Rear Admiral Zakaur Rehman.

Later, the chief guest was given briefing on the mission, roles, tasks and operational challenges of PMSA Base Keti Bandar. Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi visited the base and appreciated the efforts of PMSA in establishing new Coastal Bases.

Keti Bandar has a small population mainly dependant on fishing. PMSA Base will keep area of responsibility under effective surveillance through regular patrolling and prevent unauthorized exploitation of resources.

PMSA Base Keti Bandar will help fishermen with Search & Rescue operations as well as facilitate registration of fishing boats and assistance to public. PMSA has recently launched a mobile application called “Assistance, Anytime, Anywhere at Sea (AAAS)” to facilitate maritime communities operating in Pakistan’s territorial waters.

The event was attended by local MNA, DG PMSA, flag officers, senior officials of Pakistan Navy and civil notables.