ISLAMABAD - Pakistan tennis ace Aisam-ul-Haq Monday said that Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) has been unable to find any replacement for Pakistan No 1 Aqeel Khan so far.

Talking to APP, Aisam, who is only Pakistani tennis player to reach the final of a Grand Slam in 2010, competing in both mixed doubles (partnering with Kveta Peschke) and men’s doubles (partnering with Rohan Bopanna) at the US Open, said no young player has come to fore so far who can replace Aqeel Khan. “It has been so many years and Aqeel is still winning tournaments being No 1 in every championship,” he said.

Aisam urged the PTF to hold as much as national tournaments in order to bring young talented players to fore. Speaking about his international commitments, he said he wants to improve his international ranking next year as 2018 had been a tough year for him. “My ranking had dropped from 20th to 46th due to back injury in 2018,” he said.

He said now he is fully fit and is preparing for international tournaments. “I am ready to give my 100 percent in international tournaments and will improve his ranking,” he said.

Aisam said the PTF had asked him to train junior players, therefore, whenever he will be in Pakistan, he will be imparting training to the players. “The PTF has done all-out efforts in reviving international tennis tournaments in Pakistan, which is commendable. I will also extend my all-out support to the PTF for finding and grooming fresh talent for the country,” he said.