KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Sindh chapter general secretary Haleem Adil Sheikh has said that the police have booked some 600 traders of the Sabzi Mandi who were protesting peacefully against razing of their legal shops. He said this action of police is regrettable and we stand by the trader community.

According to details, Haleem Adil Sheikh here Monday reached the Sabzi Mandi when he came to know that the police had booked some 600 traders who were protesting peacefully previous day against the market committee which had razed their legal shops, and arrest of four persons. After consulting with the trader community, Haleem Adil went to the Malir Court for the bail of the booked traders.

After the bail of the traders, talking to media men, he said the police were sent to raid the houses of law abiding traders. He said peaceful protest was our rights and it was as per law. He said we demand that the government should conduct a survey of the Sabzi Mandi and all shops erected illegally should then be razed. He said we will not support encroachments and Qabza groups.

He said the corrupt officials of market committee have been collected extortion from the Sabzi Mandi traders for last 10 years and no action is being taken against them. It is unfortunate that some Mafia bosses were still in rule but they had forgotten that once a Mafia Boss-Rao Anwar was dragged in courts over illegal acts. He said the market committee that is being supported by the Sindh government is a land mafia, itself. He said why action is not being taken against the corrupt market committee.

Haleem Adil said we will not leave the law-abiding traders alone. He said no any road was closed during their protest and no property was harmed. He said booking of innocent traders for holding a peaceful symbolic protest is regrettable. He said some corrupt police officers have also invested in illegal constructions in the Sabzi Mandi. He said in the darkness of night fake cases were lodged against the traders when they refused to give bribes to police. He said we stand shoulder by shoulder with the traders and we will play our due role so that justice is doled out to them.