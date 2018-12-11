MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump have made it onto Time magazine’s 2018 Person of the Year shortlist.

READ MORE: Ukrainian president signs law to end friendship treaty with Russia

Other candidates are migrant families separated at the US-Mexican border; US Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who is probing the Trump campaign’s alleged ties to Russia; Black Panther movie director Ryan Coogler; US Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s accuser Christine Blasey Ford; slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi; US anti-gun school movement March For Our Lives; South Korean President Moon Jae-in; and US-actress-turned-UK-royalty Meghan Markle.

The US-based publication will unveil the finalist on Tuesday.

Time has been choosing a person of the year since 1927. Last year, the title went to the “Silence Breakers” — those women who sparked off the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment, leading to high profile court cases.