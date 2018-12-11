Share:

MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump have made it onto Time magazine’s 2018 Person of the Year shortlist.

Other candidates are migrant families separated at the US-Mexican border; US Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who is probing the Trump campaign’s alleged ties to Russia; Black Panther movie director Ryan Coogler; US Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s accuser Christine Blasey Ford; slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi; US anti-gun school movement March For Our Lives; South Korean President Moon Jae-in; and US-actress-turned-UK-royalty Meghan Markle.

The US-based publication will unveil the finalist on Tuesday.

Time has been choosing a person of the year since 1927. Last year, the title went to the “Silence Breakers” — those women who sparked off the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment, leading to high profile court cases.