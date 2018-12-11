Share:

LAHORE - Parts of the country including Lahore received first significant winter rain on Monday, increasing chill in weather by causing considerable decrease in temperature during the day and at nighttime.

In plains, the rains provided much needed relief to the citizens by washing away pollutants from the atmosphere.

Rain-thunderstorm with snow over the hills occurred at scattered places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. The wet conditions disturbed routine life in major cities by causing inundation on portions of roads, roadsides, power outages and frequent traffic jams.

Rainfall of varying intensities, snowfall over the hills and continuously blowing winds caused decrease in the mercury level, increasing chill in weather.

Skardu remained the coldest place in the country where mercury dropped 04 degree Celsius below the freezing point. Minimum temperature in Hunza was recorded -03C, Gupis and Kalam -02C, Astore and Murree -01C.

In Lahore, overcast conditions, continuously blowing winds and scattered drizzle increased chill in weather by decreasing temperature. Minimum temperature in Lahore was recorded 07C.

The rains, though light, helped reducing intensity of hazardous pollutant from the atmosphere, giving much needed relief to the citizens. The rains are also likely to decrease prevalence of dry cold related diseases.

According to the experts, westerly wave affecting upper parts of the country is likely to persist in next 24 hours. Rain-thunderstorm with snow over hills is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and Lahore divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during the next 24 hours. Dense/shallow foggy conditions are likely to prevail in few central and southern parts of Punjab.

Rawalakot received 39mm rain, Rawalpindi 37mm, Islamabad 35mm, Upper Dir and Saidu Sharif 26mm each, Garidupatta 25mm, Muzffrabad and Balakot 23mm each, Malamjabba 21mm, Kalam 20mm, Joharabad 19mm, Peshawar 18mm, Pattan 17mm, Mangla 15mm, Kotli and Risalpur 14mm each, Kamra 13mm, Chakwal, Bhakkar and Parachinar 11mm each, Mirkhani and Kakul 10mm each, Cherat and Jhang 09mm each, Murree and Layyah 08mm each, Sargodha 07mm, Drosh 06mm, DG Khan 04mm, Sialkot, Hafizabad, Toba Tek Singh, Kohat and DI khan 03mm each, Chitral, Khanewal, Shorkot, Gujranwala and Gujrat 02mm each, Faisalabad and Narowal 01mm each.

Snowfall: Astore received 15inche, Kalam 10, Malamjabba 09, Murree 05 and Skardu 04inches.