KARACHI - On the occasion of the International Human Rights Day, the Voice for Missing Persons of Sindh (VPMS), along with the families of missing persons, on Monday took out a rally from Gora Qabristan to Karachi Press Club (KPC) against non-recovery of missing persons in Sindh.

A large number of people, including women and children joined the rally. They, carrying placards, banners and portraits of missing men, were chanting slogans for their recovery. The rally was led by VPMS Convener Sorath Lohar, Sassui Lohar, Tanveer Areejo, Shazia Chandio and Taj Joyo.

The rally was also participated by Sindh United Party (SUP) leader Aijaz Samtio, Jeay Sindh Qaumi Muhaz-Aresar (JSQM-A) leader Ameer Pahnwar and Abdul Khaliq Junejo. The families of missing men, including Khadim Hussain Areejo, Hidayat Lohar, Sabir Hussain Chandio, Aqib Chandio, also participated in the rally.

Addressing the rally, outside KPC, Ameer Pahnwar said that it was very shameful action to harass the protesters of the VMPS who took out rally for Malir Press Club. He said families of missing persons had been protesting for a long time but there was no response from the government. He said peaceful political activists of Sindh, who raised voice for rights of Sindh, were made missing. He urged the authorities to recover the missing persons of Sindh as soon as possible.

Khaliq Junejo said it seemed that the government was afraid of teachers and writers in Sindh. He said that people of Sindh had rejected new planned dams on Indus River.

Sorath Lohar said that they had been struggling for the recovery of missing persons for long time, but there was no clue yet to their whereabouts. She said they would continue their struggle for recovery of all missing persons. The victim families appealed to the Chief Justice, Chief of Army Staff and Prime Minister to help recover their missing persons.