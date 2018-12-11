Share:

Lahore (PR) - Samsung Pakistan recently introduced a new Galaxy A9, the world’s first quad camera smartphone. With four rear cameras such as the 8MP Ultra Wide camera, the 10MP Telephoto Camera, 24MP Main Camera and the 5MP Depth Camera, customers will now be able to take four times the quality of photos for all their special occasions.

All four rear cameras of the new Samsung Galaxy A9 offer a diverse range of options that gives customers the freedom of choice while taking photos. The 8MP Ultra Wide Camera offers a 120º view that helps capture a vast landscape while the 10MP Telephoto Camera with 2x optical zoom displays beautifully detailed photos even from a distance. In addition, the 5MP Depth Camera adjusts the depth of field, blurring out the background to deliver quality, professionally touched photos. Finally, the 24MP Main Camera is able to shoot crystal clear photos in both intense and low light conditions and minimizes other disruptions for greater detail.

Apart from the aforementioned features, customers will also be able to use intelligent features such as Scene Optimizer and Flaw Detection to enhance the quality of their photos with complete ease. Other features on the phone include a 6.3-inch Infinity Display that offers a more expansive view, greater storage with 6 GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, Dolby Atmos surround sound, a sleek, ergonomic touch that makes it easier to hold and a unique, colorful design that speaks to customers’ aesthetic sense.