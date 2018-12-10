Share:

KHANEWAL-When a judge extends justice to the deprived segments of society, he feels satisfaction in life. These views were expressed by Justice (r) MA Shahid Siddiqui, former judge of Supreme Court of Pakistan.

He was addressing the farewell ceremony of federal Anti-Corruption Judge Ashraf Gill held in Circuit House, Khanewal under the aegis of Khanewal Citizens Forum.

Justice (retd) Siddiqui went on to say that the judicial officers, who performed their duties with full intention to give relief to down-trodden people, they were true and exalted people in this world and the Hereafter. He further said that a dishonest judicial officer was a source of defamation for both judiciary and society, and he could not make decisions with justice.

Speaking on the occasion, Khanewal District and Sessions Judge Javedul Hassan Chishti paid tributes to the retiring judge.

Another guest of honour, Sessions Judge Mian Safdar Saleem said that he felt honoured to attend the gathering at Khanewal.

Retiring Judge Ashraf Gill thanked Khanewal Citizens Forum for organising such a great event on his retirement. He then welcomed the guests, coming from Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, and many other cities.

On the occasion, Sh Yusuf, Dr Yusuf Sumra, Anjum Bashir and Qulzam Bashir also expressed their views how they were motivated to hold such a big ceremony and how the judges gathered on their call.

In the end, chief guest and Khanewal sessions judge presented gifts, bouquets, books and many other gifts to retiring judge Ashraf Gill. The guests were served with food before final photo session.